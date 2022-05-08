Richard Ofori keeps clean sheet as Orlando Pirates edge closer to CAFCC finals spot

Sports News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet as Orlando Pirates took a step closer to the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup finals on Sunday afternoon.



Pirates clinched a vital advantage in the first leg of the semi-finals as they beat Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in Libya at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.



Ofori lasted the entire duration of the match where he produced two crucial saves to ensure the Buccaneers don't concede a goal ahead of the return encounter.



The Sea Robbers got their noses in front in the game as early as the 8th minute through defender Innocent Maela who headed home a loose ball following a corner-kick.



Pirates doubled their advantage in the 29th minute after midfielder Goodman Mosele scored from close range.



Ghanaian compatriot and former King Faisal Babes forward Kwame Peprah played full minutes of the game for the South African giants.



Ofori has made six appearances in the Confederation Cup this campaign and has conceded just once having kept five clean sheets in the process to take Pirates thus far.



The 2nd leg of the tie is scheduled for next May 15, 2022, at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.