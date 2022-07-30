Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah maintain jersey numbers at Orlando Pirates ahead of new season

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori have kept their squad numbers ahead of the start of the new season.



The goalkeeper and forward maintained their number 31 and 46 respectively as the Bucs announced their official squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign.



Meanwhile, few changes were made following the departure of some players and the arrival of new players.



Former skipper Happy Jele’s jersey number 4 will now be worn by Miguel Tim,Nkosinathi Sibisi will take number 5 that while striker Monnapule Saleng takes number 14 that was left by Thulani Hlatshwayo.



Richard Ofori, who has been an important member of Pirates since arrive from Maritzburg, has been named new deputy captain.



Kwame Peprah will spend the new season in South Africa despite interest from clubs abroad.



Here is the full list of jersey numbers below:



2 Thabiso Monyane



3 Thembinkosi Lorch



4 Miguel Timm



5 Nkosinathi Sibisi



6 Ben Motshwari



7 Deon Hotto



8 Siphesihle Ndlovu



11 Fortune Makaringe



12 Collins Makgaka



14 Monnapule Saleng



16 Thabang Monare



17 Evidence Makgopa



18 Kabelo Dlamini



20 Goodman Mosele



23 Innocent Maela



24 Tebogo Tlolane



25 Zakhele Lepasa



26 Bandile Shandu



27 Tapelo Xoki



28 Ntsako Makhubela



29 Paseka Mako



31 Richard Ofori



33 Bienvenu Eva Nga



35 Kopano Thuntsane



37 Terrence Dzvukamanja



40 Siyabonga Mpontshane



45 Vincent Pule



46 Kwame Peprah



49 Olisa Ndah