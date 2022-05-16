Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah feature as Orlando Pirates reach CAF Confederation Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian pair, Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah were in action as Orlando Pirates confirmed their spot in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup final despite a 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night.



Ofori and Peprah put incredible performances as Pirates held their nerve to march to the final where they will take on Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.



Pirates were 2-0 up after the first leg away against Al Ahly but the return game was anything but routine as they struggled on a slippery surface in rainy Soweto.



Al Ahly scored on the stroke of full-time through substitute Ali Aqoub but were unable to get an all-important second to level the aggregate score.



Berkane, won the Confederation Cup in 2020, while Pirates lost in the 2015 final but have never before won the trophy. The final is being played in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.



Ofori has made 15 appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions this season due to injury while Peprah has scored seven goals in 33 games in competitions so far.



