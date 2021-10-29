Richard Mpong urges Asante Kotoko to be patient with coach Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Mpong has urged the club to be patient with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh.



The former WAFA gaffer was appointed in September to replace Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Aben FM, the former Black Stars winger entreated management and fans of Kotoko to be patient with the new coach.



“I know Prosper Nartey very well and I believe he can succeed with Kotoko if he is not pressured. The fans should not pressure him to win trophies. He should be given at least 2-3 years to build a formidable side.”



“Ghanaian clubs do not give coaches time and I don’t think that is the best. It is the reason why they struggle at some point in time,” he said.



Narteh's first competitive game is on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League against Dreams FC.