Richard Kingson defends Jojo Wollacott's performance at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson has defended goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, saying he cannot be blamed for the goals he conceded at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.



The English fourth tier goalkeeper was settled on as Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper, a tournament that the Black Stars performed poorly.



Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in all the three games played in the group phase, Richard Kingson noted that he saw no mistake in the goalkeeper’s performance.



“Personally, I know Jojo Wollacot is a very good goalkeeper and I can also throw a question to the public that they should watch the matches very well and they will realize he did not make any mistake in all the three goals he conceded,” Olele told Precise FM.



He added, “the public also have their opinion and nothing to challenge about so we are just moving forward and hope for the best.”



Wollacott conceded 5 goals in 3 games at the AFCON 2021 that saw the Black Stars exit the tournament at the group stages.



The goalkeeper conceded in Ghana’s defeat to Comoros and Morocco and draw with Gabon