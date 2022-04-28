Richard Gadze joins Sheikh Russel in Bangladesh

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian forward, Richard Gadze has completed a move to Bangladeshi Premier League side, Sheik Russel FC.
The Ghanaian attcker signed a one-year deal with the club.
The 27 year old moves to the Dhaka-based club as a free agent after being released by Israeli outfit Bnei Sakhnin in September last year.
He is expected to play a key role in the setup of Sheikh Russel as they hope to finish the season in the top ranks.
Gadze has played for a host of clubs including Ebusua Dwarfs, Delhi Dynamos in India, FC Sheriff in Moldova, and Azerbaijan based Zira FC.