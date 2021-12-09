Richard Commey to earn $700K from Lomachenko fight

Boxing News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Commey to become Ghana’s highest boxing earner



Commey faces Lomachenko on December 11



World title shot at stake in Commey vs Lomachenko fight



Ghanaian boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey will be smiling to the bank as he will pocket $700,000 purse against Ukrainian boxer, Vasiliy Lomachenko.



The former IBF lightweight champion is set to face Lomachenko come December 11, 2021 at Madison Square Garden.



Lomachenko is expected to earn $750K in the upcoming fight and two boxers have been guaranteed a minimum of $250k from the bout.



The boxers will earn their income from Pay Per View [PPV], bonuses and sponsorship deals.



However, the Ghanaian boxer is likely to earn up the tune of $800k in the bout in maximum with the entire revenue expected to be in the region of $3 million.



It is believed that the purse package is the highest prize any Ghanaian has made in the sport in the last decade



The only Ghanaian boxers who earned over $200k are Azumah Nelson, Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey.



A win for Commey will inch him closer to another world title shot after losing his International Boxing Federation [IBF] World Light Title to Teofimo Lopez in 2019.



Commey who has been in the gym with his trainers since his victory against Jackson Marinez in February believes he has devised a plan to trap the Ukrainian on Saturday.



Commey has a record of 30 fights, 27 by way of knockouts and 3 defeats whiles Lomachenko has fought 15 times with 11 coming by way of knockouts and two loses.



