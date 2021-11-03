Richard Commey targets world title in December 11 bout against Lomachenko

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former IBF Lightweight champion Richard Commey is confident that his bout against Ukrainian boxer Vasily Lomacheko will provide the right platform for him to fight his way back into a world title bout.



Commey is billed to take on Lomachenko next month at the Maddison Square Garden in New York, United States.



The bout is one of the undercard fights for the match between Jared Anderson and Oleksandr Teslenko.



Commey in an interview with boxing promoters, Top Rank, disclosed his intentions to use the bout as a launchpad to a world title fight.



He expressed gratitude to his camp for working in the background to secure the bout and reaffirmed his dreams of winning another world title.



“I want to thank my team of Michael Amoo-Bediako, Lou DiBella, and Keith Connolly for getting me this opportunity.



"Ever since the Lopez fight, all I have thought about is becoming a two-time world champion. This fight against Lomachenko will get me one step closer to my goal. I also want to thank Bob Arum and Top Rank for the opportunity to again grace the stage at Madison Square Garden, one of boxing’s most iconic venues.



"I know that most people consider me the underdog, but I am aiming to prove them all wrong and make Ghana proud once again.”



Top Rank Promotions chairman, Bob Arum stated that Richard Commey cannot be discounted as a boxer with the potential of winning a world title.



“It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing’s highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden.



"However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he’s a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands.”