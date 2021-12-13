Richard Commey’s trainer reveals why he didn’t throw in the towel in Lomachenko defeat

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Andre Rozier, the trainer for Ghanaian lightweight boxer Richard Commey has disclosed why he refused to throw in the towel in his bout against Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko.



In round seven of the bout, Lomachenko signaled Commey’s corner to throw in the towel after he floored the Ghanaian.



Rozier and his team however declined the offer and charged on Commey to continue the against the Ukrainian.



Rozier in a post-bout interview said that it would have a bad on his side had he grant Vasiliy’s request.



“Richard [Commey] is a warrior and Vasiliy [Lomachenko] is a great champion and when he signaled like to stop it, for me to take his pride and his energy and his diligence away, would have been a horrible thing to do.



“I told Richard to get up and let’s get it together, try not to make any mistakes and keep working and you would see he did go the entire 12-rounds of this fight and he fought his heart out.



Andre Rozier also discussed the reason behind Commey’s defeat to the Ukrainian boxer.



He said that Commey should have been offensive with his approach instead of defending them.



“He [Richard Commey] could have been more fluid and he had moments where he was and if he didn’t stop and give him [Lomachenko] those moments to attack, I think we would have definitely had a better outcome.” Andre Rozier said.



The 34-year-old Ghanaian was outfoxed by the former unified Lightweight champion at the Madison Square in New York – recording a unanimous decision win where judges scored the bout wide 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108.



Richard Commey’s record now stands at (30-4,27 KOs) with Vasiliy Lomachenko rising up to (16-2, 11 KOs).



