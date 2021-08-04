Richard Boadu wants out of Medeama - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama midfielder Richard Boadu is keen on securing a move away from the club and he is reported to have alerted the Tarkwa-based club on his desire to leave.



The midfielder enjoyed a decent campaign with the Yellow and mauve despite their inability to clinch a trophy in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



They were booted out of the MTN FA Cup semi-final last Sunday by Ghana Premier League Champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



However, according to media reports, Richard Boadu has requested for the club to transfer him in the ongoing transfer window with Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak keen on signing him.



The 23-year-old who is currently in Kumasi for holidays has been heavily linked with the Porcupine Warriors.



His contract with Medeama SC is expected to expire in 2024.