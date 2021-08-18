Richard Attah optimistic about Hearts of Oak new signings

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has expressed optimism in the club's new signings to make the team stronger as they go into tougher competitions next season.



Five new, players including talismanic Gladson Awako, have arrived in the camp of the Phobians amid the aim of making big Impact in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.



Atta, who is the first choice Goalkeeper for Coach Boadu, believes the new signings come in with more to cherish.



In and interview with angel FM on Tuesday, the former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper said he believes the inclusion of the new faces is bang on.



“The new arrivals will make us stronger," he said.



“Gladson Awake has enormous experience which will help us and I know Enock Asuboteng, he is young and very talented."



Gladson Awako, Kofi Kordzi, Salim Adams, Suraj Musah, Enock Asubonteng and Agyenim Boateng are all captured in the 30-man squad sighted by Ghanasoccernet.com.



Suraj Musah and Enock Asubonteng have both been signed from WAFA after demonstrating impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League season.



Kofi Kordzi has returned after an unsuccessful spell in Qatar while Salim Adams has joined from second-tier side New Edubiase.



The Phobians clinched their first domestic double in 20 years, the Premier League and MTN FA Cup after an interesting season that saw the Accra-based club changing four(4) coaches



Hearts will represent in the 2021-2022 Caf Champions League competition as they hope to continue their impressive performance in the local league into the continental stage



Hearts will begin their preseason for their preliminary game against Guinean side Kamsar CI.