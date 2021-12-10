Revealed: Some Black Stars players braid their hair at 2:00 am on match-days

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana drawn in Group C for AFCON 2021



Ghana last won AFCON in 1982



Cameroon host AFCON 2021



There is a widely held view that the hairstyles spotted by players invariably affect their performance on the pitch.



It is perceived that players with fancy hairstyles are not disciplined. Some coaches in an effort to ensure discipline in camp turn to highlight decent hairstyles. However, it is less problematic for other coaches.



Recently, Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez had to remove his dyed hair while reporting for a national team duty. An act that was ordered by his Algeria coach, Djamel Belmadi who demand respectable looks.



Unlike Algeria and just like many other national teams, the Black Stars players report to camping with different hairstyles.



At AFCON 2019, the Black Stars players' hairstyles were trolled as many compared it to that of Ghanaian artistes.



Ghana have had a long wait for an AFCON trophy since emerging as champions in 1982 which has compelled renowned Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams to lay out the five things that could land the nation the much-wanted trophy in 2022.



To him, discipline will be a key factor if Ghana wants to end the long drought. He compared Black Stars' discipline to that of recent winners of the competition.



Saddick who has covered seven AFCON tournaments revealed that due to lack of discipline at the team's camp, players let in coiffeuses to braid their hair at 2 am.



"For Black Stars, the players braid their hair at 2 am in the night. 2 am, that's when female hairdressers will be in the hotel to braid players' hair, the night to a game. We should tell the truth, discipline (should be ensured)," he said on Angel TV without mentioning names.



The 2021 AFCON will commence in January 2022 in Cameroon. Ghana is in Group C with Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.



Watch the full video below



