Revealed: Asamoah Gyan pocketed £3million for every goal scored in China

Asamoah Gyan scored on his Shanghai debut



Asamoah joined Shanghai from Al-Ain



Gyan scored 8 goals in 26 games for Shanghai SIPG



Black Stars' all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan reportedly earned a hooping £3 million for each goal he scored during his stint with Shangai SIPG.



Gyan was among the galaxy of stars that flocked the Asian country as the League entered a new face, clubs began to lure big names into the division.



According to dailystar.uk, Gyan was contracted to pocket the said amount following his £8 million deal to the Chinese Super League in 2015.



Baby Jet completed the transfer to the Chinese side following his impressive three-year spell with Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).



The goal poacher did not take long to score his first in the Chinese Super League. He climbed off the bench to net the winner for his club on his debut.



Due to reoccurring injuries, Gyan don the Shanghai shirt for long as he spent just one full season with the club. He played 26 games, scoring 8 goals in total.



The goals amount to a total of £24.3 million before he moved back to Al-Ain on loan for the subsequent season.



Currently, Asamoah Gyan is a free agent after his contract with Ghanaian side Legon Cities got terminated at the end of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.