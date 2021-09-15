Rev Okley Denfu turns a year older today

Religion of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev Okley Denfu, Founder and General Overseer of the Christ Global Family Chapel, is a year older today, September 15, 2021.



Rev Okley as he is popularly called, from humble beginnings, has grown to become one of the most influential personalities in Ghana and Africa.



The revered man of God is a father and mentor not only to his over 300 church members but also to the congregation of the several churches he visits.



On the occasion of his birthday, his church, Christ Global Family Chapel, in a Facebook post wrote a very warm message to their founder.



"May the Lord's blessings continue to be with you and your family and may his words continue to move you from strength to strength. We wish you all the best and many more birthdays to come," parts of the statement read.



Read the post below:



