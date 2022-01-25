Return the AFCON money else you won't succeed - Prophet Oduro orders GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has warned the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku that he should ensure Black Stars money is taken to the 2021 AFCON is returned to the government if his outfit wants to succeed.



The GFA President and his administration have come under backlash in the past week following Ghana’s disgraceful exit from the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



According to Prophet Oduro, heavens have closed to the Ghana FA and the only way to receive the blessings of God is to return the remaining money given to it by the government for the AFCON.



“I’m telling Kurt Okraku and your GFA if you want blessings to come upon you. Return the money to the cofex of the nation. Or else heaven will remain closed over you. I have told you the mind of God,” Prophet Oduro stressed during service on Sunday.