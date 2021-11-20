Retired referee backs Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye over penalty decision against South Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Retired Ghanaian referee, Francis Osei Nsiah has backed under-fire Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye’s decision to award the Black Stars a penalty against South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.



Referee Ndiaye awarded Ghana a penalty against the Bafana Bafana after Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey was fouled in the box by the South African defender.



Andre Dede Ayew scored from the penalty kick to help the Black Stars secure a place in the play-offs ahead of the Bafana Bafana.



SAFA lodged a complaint to FIFA to investigate the game making claims of match-fixing, manipulation, and biased officiating.



However, Ghanaian referee Osei Nsiah has come to the defense of the Senegalese referee indicating the penalty awarded to Ghana was a right call.



“The most important thing here is that there was a contact. So once that has been established by the evidence of the video we have all seen. For me I think Maguette Ndiaye’s decision was spot on and I will score him 7/10 in the game,” he told Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM.



FIFA has confirmed receiving a protest from SAFA on the matter and has asked the Ghana FA to respond accordingly.



Retired Ghanaian referee backs under-fire Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye over penalty decision against South Africa.



