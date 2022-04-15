Retired referee Thomas Attifu backs under-fire Kenney Padi over penalty decision against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The National instructor for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Richard Thomas Attifu has backed under fire referee Joseph Kenny Padi’s decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.



Referee Kennedy Paddy awarded a penalty for Kotoko in the 17th minute after Fabio Gama was adjudged to have been fouled by Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz.



The decision generated a lot of argument in the country as many believes the referee had his decision wrong.



But the retired referee has come to the defense of the Kenny Padi indicating the penalty awarded Kotoko was a right call.



“It was a clear penalty, Fabio Gama went forward, then Nurudeen put his foot in front of him. Then there was the need for Gama to change direction. Look at the posture of his left foot, he was handled from behind so Nurudeen resisted the movement of Gama.



The Phobians have officially filed a protest against referee Kenney Padi but according to Thomas Attifu he would have thrashed Hearts of Oak’s protest against the referee if he were to be part of the Referee Review Panel



“If I was on the Referee reviews panel and Hearts brings this forward, I will throw it out” he added.