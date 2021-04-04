'Resurrection makes Christ, King of Kings' - Rev Addae

Religion of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Albert Kwasi Addae, Third Parish Pastor, Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has said that the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus, the Christ denotes him as the "King of Kings," and having authority over the heavens and the earth.



He said the trio of crucifixion, death and the resurrection narration was classical evidence of being the "Lord of the Lords."



Rev Addae in a homily of Easter Sunday on the theme, "He Is Risen," in Ho entreated Christians to believe in the resurrection narration and shirk selfishness, wickedness and murder for wealth and all others that frowned on the principles of love for one another.



"Let us harness our strengths for the development of Christ's Church as it was fashioned in the beginning and not a business venture.



"Jesus, the Christ will have nothing to offer, but for his resurrection," he said, explaining that all chains of failures, ills, ill-health, machinations, poverty, hopelessness and adversaries tabled from the kingdom of darkness had been dutifully broken, as Christ rose.



"Failures have been overcome and faith has risen and increased," Rev Addae added.



He urged Christians to pray for the Church since the elements of persecution still raged and only a fervent prayer intercession could neutralize that.



Pastor Addae called for a change from the depth of hearts to make Christianity worthy.