Resurgent Hearts beat new boys Accra Lions

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak made light work of newly-promoted side Accra Lions in a regional derby which was played outside Accra due to the NSA's purported renovation works.



Hearts hosted their guest at the Cape Coast Park in a matchday 9 clash as they recorded back to back wins for the first time this season in the league.



The rainbow club put two goals past the new boys after recess and a first-half which was scrappy at times with Hearts controlling possession but lacked the cutting edge.



Hearts should have scored in the first half after Gladson Awako cleanly put Daniel Afriyie Barnieh through but he surprisingly fired wide.



Accra Lions were architects of their own downfall as they were caught in possession after a poor clearance by goalkeeper Asare for the first goal by Kofi Kordzi for a close-range finish after the initial shot was blocked.



Six minutes after the opener, Afriyie Barnieh made sure of the results after yet another error from the back from Accra Lions.



The forward side-footed the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 2-0 as the new boys failed to threaten Hearts of Oak.