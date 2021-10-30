Restructuring of DOL to take effect in 2 years – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has disclosed the national Division One League will be autonomous in the next two years.



The implementation of the autonomous league proposal which commences with the Premier League has been accepted by the Executive Committee of the Association and will take off in the 2022/23 season, with the National Division One League being implemented a year later.



The Division 1 League currently consists of 48 clubs that compete across three zones and the winners of each zone qualifying to the Ghana Premier League.



The restructuring of the Division 1 League will see the formation of an 18-team National Division 1 League and GFA President Kurt Okraku believes the new structures will add value and increase competition in the second-tier of Ghana Football.



“The next two (2) years will be challenging because the competition will be much higher than we had last year” – Kurt stated.



“Next year especially will see us moving into a Premier League that will be autonomously managed, the two (2) years ahead of us will see an introduction of an eighteen (18) team National Division One League” – he added.



“The whole idea is to add value to our football clubs and make football more enjoyable to the millions who enjoy the sport” – Kurt concluded.



