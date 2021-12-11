Residents of Sunyani demonstrate, demand construction of new stadium

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of residents of Sunyani have demonstrated and demanded for the construction a new stadium for region.



Government, in its 2022 budget read by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, promised that, “In 2022, the government will continue with the construction of the Abiriw and the New Edubiase sports stadium, as well as commence the rehabilitation of the Sunyani coronation park stadium.”



However, the residents in Sunyani have kicked against government’s decision to renovate the coronation park stadium.



According to the residents, the Bono Regional capital deserves a brand new stadium instead of rehabilitation of the old facility.



On Friday, a large number of citizens poured out on the streets to protest and demand for a new stadium, construction of roads and lack of development projects in Sunyani.



The protectors displayed placards with various inscriptions which read ‘Sunyani deserves better- 65,000 capacity stadium’, ‘Bono needs its fair share of the national cake’, ‘Fix our children park’, ‘Where is the 153 million pounds money for Sunyani water expansion’, ‘Bring back our airport’, ‘Gentility is not stupidity’, ‘Fix our town roads’ among others.



A Sunyani-based businessman, Ransford Antwi, who spoke during the demonstration disclosed why they are demanding a new stadium in the region.



He said, “Why is it that we can support a good project, but we criticize about bad stuff people target us? We have only one mission for this demonstration and that is the coronation park renovation. We don’t want it and would not agree for it to be renovated either today or tomorrow.”



According to him, “We have vast lands available, if indeed the party loves us just as the region has shown love to them, then they should prove it.”



Ransford Antwi challenged government to prove his love for the people by fulfilling their request.



He said, “As a man when your wife loves you, love her back. People have the misconception that I have been persuaded by the NDC to embark on this protest, it’s not true. Nobody can tell me.”