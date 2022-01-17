Residents in Kumasi express mixed feelings ahead of Comoros clash

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: GNA

Some residents in the Kumasi Metropolis have expressed mixed feelings ahead of the Black Stars third Group C African Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Les Coelacantes of Comoros.



The Black Stars lost by a lone goal against Morocco and drew against Gabon in their second game on Friday.



Some fans speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview shared their expectations for tomorrow’s game.



Isaac Oppong, a taxi driver, urged Ghanaians to continue to have faith in the Black Stars despite their poor start in the ongoing AFCON tournament.



“Ghanaians have lost total interest in the senior national team due to their poor start in the ongoing tournament, but I want to urge Ghanaians to continue to have faith in the team ahead of their game tomorrow,” he urged.



He expressed the belief that the Black Stars was going to win their third game tomorrow to sail through the knockout stages of the competition.



A Junior High School (JHS) student, Wisdom Diaba, told the GNA Sports that he had lost interest in the senior national team, the Black Stars.



“I don’t support the national football team anymore, because nothing good can come out from them.



After all the huge money invested in them, they don’t fight for the country,” he bemoaned.



He described the team’s performance in their last two games as a disgrace to the nation and called for a reshuffle in the national team to help bring back the name of the country high in terms of football.



Madam Mavis Osei, a trader, said “I don’t like watching football but I always watch the Black Stars game because I’m a Ghanaian and I love my country.



“Last Friday I wasted my time closing early to have time to watch the game but I got disappointed by the performance of the team,” she lamented.



She believed that the poor performance of the national team was under the influence of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the selection of players ahead of games.



Madam Osei appealed to the authorities to allow the Coach, Milovan Rajevac, to select his preferred players to help qualify for the next stage of the ongoing AFCON tournament.