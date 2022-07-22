Requesting 17 new players is suicidal - Kotoko management member tells Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Asante Kotoko management member, Patrick Osei Agyemang, has chided Prosper Ogum Narteh for requesting 17 new signings for the team.



The broadcast journalist, popularly known as 'countryman Songo', lashed out at the 'unofficially' resigned Kotoko manager, for proposing the signing of 17 players ahead of the new season despite signing 15 players the previous term.



Speaking on his 'Fire for Fire' show, Songo described the manager's demand as not only "suicidal" but also "ridiculous".



"No time for any impersonlity. It is suicidal, very ridiculous that a coach who has been given about 15 new players, after a season where we are looking forward to our African campaign and defending the league title, you request 17 or 18 new players, what do you mean? People don't accept anything thrown at them."



According to reports, the Asante Kotoko board refused to grant Ogum's transfer request during a zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



The decision by the board led to the manager's resignation by word of mouth.



Emmanuel Dasobri, the club's administrative manager, has confirmed that Ogum is yet to officially step down from his role.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



Dasoberi further explained why the Board rejected Ogum's proposed 17 new players.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four centre-backs," Dasoberi told Graphic Sports.







