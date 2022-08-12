Reps of teenager Pierre Dwomoh unhappy with Royal Antwerp’s treatment of player

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Pierre Dwomoh is unsure of his future at Belgian Jupiler Pro League club, Royal Antwerp.



The talented teenager joined the club from KRC Genk in 2021 in a bid to continue his development.



Despite the promise given to the player, his representatives say it is not being honoured by Royal Antwerp.



Checks have revealed that Pierre Dwomoh has no place in the Royal Antwerp first team for the 2022/23 football season, at least for the first round.



Having learned of the plans by coach Mark van Bommel, the representatives of the 18-year-old are furious and want a way out for the midfielder as soon as possible.



The representatives want the teenager to be playing regular football this season to help his development.



Although sources say some clubs in Belgium are interested in the service of Pierre Dwomoh, it is understood that he is being considered for a place in the Royal Antwerp team following recent impressive cameos for the team.



