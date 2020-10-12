Press Releases of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Eco Capital Investment Limited

Report on annual general meeting of Nordea Income Growth Fund held on Monday September 14, 2020

With reference to the publication on Thursday September 3, 2020 in the Daily Graphic regarding the notice of an Annual General Meeting of Nordea Income Growth Fund (NIGF), held from the premises of the Head Office of Ecocapital Investment Management Ltd, on Monday September 14, 2020 at 3pm via zoom.



The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution and elected four (4) members to the board,



? Athanasius Kwame Azah (Director)

? Jennifer Akpo (Director)

? Bernice Agyemang (Director)

? Perry Amemornu Edem (Director/Secretary)



We hereby congratulate them upon their election onto the board and wish them the very best in the execution of their responsibilities.



The AGM saw an amendment of the prospectus to reflect the introduction of a new asset allocation to include listed equities on all recognized exchanges.



A special resolution was also passed to change the name of the fund from Nordea Income Growth Fund to Ecocapital Blend Fund. The shareholders also passed a resolution to hold Annual General Meetings by electronic or virtual means where the directors deem it necessary to do so.



The new fund manager of the Nordea Income Growth Fund now Ecocapital Blend Fund wishes to encourage all shareholders and stakeholders of the fund to continue investing in the fund with confidence knowing that we hold in high esteem our mandate to increase shareholders’ wealth.



14TH September, 2020

Signed

Ecocapital Investment Management Limited

