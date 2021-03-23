Report of how Tanzania ex-President John Magufuli State burial happen

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Thousands of pipo gada for Tanzania capital, Dodoma, to pay dia last respects to former President John Magufuli.



Di former Tanzania leader die on Wednesday of wetin di authorities say na heart-related complications.



Ministers and lawmakers dey among di pipo wey attend di state burial to mourn di ex-president.



Large crowd of pipo gather for Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on Sunday evening as dem wan fly di body for plane go Dodoma.



Wetin African Presidents tok during John Magufuli state burial



Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi say Tanzania' former leader John Magufuli "go stay in di hearts" of many pipo.



He tok during di state funeral ceremony wey hold for capital Dodoma, wey many African heads of state attend.



Tanzania goment say Oga Magufuli die of a heart condition, but di opposition say im bin get Covid-19.



For tribute, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera refer to Oga Magufuli as "Africa finest son" wey dem go remember im "life of service".



South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa describe him as a "true pan-Africanist" who dey unapologetic about being an African.



Oga Ramaphosa remember di former president for being a "warrior" against corruption, and who worked for im pipo.



He also tok say di Tanzanian president na champion for African culture and traditions, especially di use of Swahili throughout di continent.



"We bin introduce Swahili language for South African schools as honour to di late President John Magufuli wey insist make we use am," Oga Ramaphosa tok.



Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masese say Oga Magufuli na "great teacher" like Tanzania founding President Julius Nyerere.



"Even for Botswana he expect us to speak Swahili…We too don introduce Swahilifor our curricula," Oga Masese add am.



For im tribute, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta also address Oga Magufuli successor Samia Suluhu Hassan, say: "To you my sister and now my counterpart, our brother, President Magufuli don show you di road."



See more pictures from di burial;























