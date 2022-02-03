Report linking me to Black Stars job is fake news - Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has ruled himself of the running for the vacant Black Stars job.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in search of a new coach for national team following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac after an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.



Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



Earlier report suggested the German trainer is interested in the vacant Black Stars job.



But Rohr has categorically said he has not sought to coach the Black Stars for obvious reasons.



“Reports linking me to the Black Stars is another fake news,” the 68-year- old told NationSports.



There were claim in Ghana an agent was supposedly speaking to the GFA on behalf of the former Bordeaux coach.



Reacting to it, he said, “I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature (to coach Ghana),” Rohr noted in his usual frankness. “Of course, some countries contacted me; and not me (contacting then) but the countries.”



“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team.” He added.