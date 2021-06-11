Renowned goalkeepers commit errors – George Amoako reacts to Abalora’s howler in Morocco defeat

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

George Amoako, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee has said that goalkeeper Razak Abalora must be encouraged rather than chastised after his howler led to Ghana's defeat against Morocco, saying renowned goalkeepers commit errors.



Abalora's blunder cost the Black Stars as they were beaten 1-0 by the Atlas Lions in Tuesday's friendly match played in Rabat.



It was the second howler committed by the goalkeeper in successive games for the Black Stars and they have been calls for him to be axed.



But the former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has backed the underfire shot-stopper.



In an interview with Happy FM, he said, “It was a mistake but it is worrying that upon all the good performance he’s exhibited people are lambasting him. It is not fair to the player.”



“Why are we not talking about the saves he’s done? He quizzed.



“It is unfortunate that he committed that blunder which resulted in our defeat but it is football and that is how it is. Renowned goalkeepers commit errors but I think it is better to encourage him and work on his faults rather than to discourage and lambast him,” he said.



