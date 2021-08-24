Rennes star Jeremy Doku suffers thigh injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgium international of Ghanaian origin, Jeremy Doku could not last the entire duration of Rennes' clash against Nantes due to injury.



The winger was forced off two minutes before the break after picking up the thigh injury in the match on Sunday, August 22, 2021.



He was replaced by Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who exhibited a decent performance to help Rennes claim their first win of the season.



After two straight draws, Rennes beat Nantes 1-0 courtesy of a strike by Martin Terrier.



But Doku's injury left them worried. The 19-year-old who has been linked with Liverpool all summer is a doubt for Sunday's game against Angers.



And could miss Belgium's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early next month.