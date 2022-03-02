Rennes manager offers update on Kamaldeen's fitness as Nigeria game nears

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Ghana’s winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will miss the Black Stars' crucial World Cup playoff games against Nigeria on March 25 and 29.



The sensational youngster has been ruled out for weeks after suffering a back injury during training over two weeks ago.



The 20-year-old has been in the treatment room since then, with the medics of his club monitoring his progress.



However, it appears the player would need between two to four weeks to recover from his injury.



Rennes manager Bruno Genesio revealed that Kamaldeen Sulemana may take time to regain strength from his ‘Isthmic lysis’ injury; a small crack in the vertebrae (spine).



Although the coach confirmed that it is nothing too serious, he noted that the club would not rush the player to return to action.



Kamaldeen’s absence would be a big blow to interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has made plans for the player in his squad for Nigeria’s game.



Otto Addo’s team is already handicapped with captain Andre Ayew suspended for the matches following his red card at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.