Rences FC here to stay – Coach Abubakar

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Head Coach of newly qualified Greater Accra Division One League (DOL) side, Rences FC, Mohammed Abubakar says his team has come to stay in the league.



Rences FC earned a promotion to the DOL Sunday after posting a 1-0 win over Na God FC at the champion of champions game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Abubakar, in a chat with Times Sports, yesterday, expressed delight over the team’s promotion to the DOL which came through dedication and hard work.



“We have come this far by dint of hardwork and dedication from management led by our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Francis Afotey Mensah, coaching staff, playing body and our ever dedicated supporters.”



According to the former Accra Great Olympics U-20, Swedru All Blacks and Afienya United player, Rences FC has a specific project to embark on.



“We joined the Division Two League in 2020 and within two years, we are in the DOL; that is one phase of our project.”



“Now we are in DOL to stay and get a foothold on the league, firm up our base, get the required club structures in place and target the next phase which is the Premier League.”



On preparations for DOL, Coach Abubakar said the club has scouted a few players and working on the acquisition.



Commenting on Sunday’s game, he stated that they came in as underdogs as the odds favoured their opponents.



Rences FC won Zone Two of the Great Accra Division Two League after playing 20 games with 13 wins, four draws, and three defeats and went unbeaten in the Middle League without conceding a goal.



Abubakar who formerly coached Tema Young Hasaacas colts team and raised the likes of Jordan Opoku and Charles Vardis among others believes he has a few players who are bidding their time to join the various national teams.