Remi Tinubu, Smart Adeyemi: Profile of Senators wey trend sake of Nigeria insecurity

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Senator Smart Adeyemi and Senator Oluremi Tinubu dey trend sake of dia debate on Nigeria insecurity mata for Senate.



Adeyemi, di senator representing Kogi West district, tok from im mind on Monday for di red chambers of di National Assemby.



E yan about how di current administration don fail Nigerians in terms of providing security for di pipo.



"Mr. President, insecurity na serious problem today for Nigeria, and time don come when we must tok true irrespective of di sentiments wey we share.



"Today, Mr. President, dem dey threaten all of us - our families, our nation, our state. We no fit run from di facts say more dan ever before for di history of our nation dis na worst insecurity wey we don get since after di civil war.



"If we no get wetin we need to fight insecurity, notin dey wrong if we beg oda countries to come help us. Di President must rise to di occasion to resolve di security challenge for dis country. Di nation dey on fire," im tok during debate on to security mata for senate.



But Adeyemi debate for di floor of di Senate no go well with Lagos Senator Oluremi Tinubu.



Madam Tinubu come ask am if im dey dey PDP or weda e be wolf for sheep clothing.



Adeyemi wey ignore her comment say as e be now, Nigeria no go fit pretend say e fit solve dis security wahala alone and dat di kontri need international support.



Many Nigerians wey watch di video don begin debate about di mata.



Interesting profile of di two Senators wey trend sake of Nigeria insecurity



Who be Senator Smart Adeyemi?



Smart Adeyemi, a member of di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey represent Kogi West Senatorial District for National Assembly after im defeat im main challenger, Senator Dino Melaye for 2019.



Dis na di third time di former Journalist dey enter Senate after im first attempt for 2007.



Before im enter Senate, Senator Adeyemi bin hold di position of National President of di Nigerian Union of Journalists between 1999 and 2006.



Di Kogi Senator go school well well as im get post-graduate diploma for Public Relations, diploma for Law, advanced diploma for Mass Communication, and master's for Public Administration from the Federal University of Technology Owerri.



Senator Adeyemi na sixty years old as dem born am for August, 1960 for Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.



Di Kogi Senator don serve for different committees since im join senate - committees on Privatization, Industry, Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs, Federal Capital Territory and Appropriation na some of di committees wey Adeyemi don involve.



Pipo sabi Adeyemi as man wey dey tok im mind and im never change even as im dey di ruling party.



Who be Senator Oluremi Tinubu?



Senator Oluremi Tinubu na wife of former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu wey also be former Senator.



Before Madam Tinubu enter politics she be di First Lady for Lagos where she dey with her husband between 1999 and 2007.



Madam Tinubu na also 60 years as dem born am for September, 1960 for Ogun State.



She go Our lady of apostles secondary school Ijebu-ode, she get PGD from The Redeemed Christian bible college for 2010.



Di Senator also collect B.S. for Education from University of Ife, and National Certificate of Education for Botany and Zoology from Adeyemi College of Education.



Di former First Lady of Lagos na one of di major Senators wey dey advocate for di creation of state police as a way to tackle di cases of insecurity wey don become major problem or di country.



Oluremi Tinubu wey dey represent Lagos Central na member of APC and na third term Senator.



She take her first senate position for 2012 and by 2015 she follow for six oda women wey dey di Upper chamber.



She don occupy position for plenty committees for di Nigerian Senate.



Just recently she propose bill to reform di Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make am more viable.



Dis no be di first time Senator Tinubu dey get kwanta with oda Senators:



For 2016 she beg for better security from di Inspector-General of Police.



Dat time she allege say Senator Dino Melaye wey represent Kogi West at di time bin plan to assault am.



