Religious leaders call for peace ahead of December 7

File Photo: Political parties contesting 2020 elections

The Light Foundation, a non-governmental organization has launched a peace campaign dubbed, “Religious Action and Support for peaceful election 2020” (RASW2020).



The campaign, which is on the theme, “Let’s live together, Let’s Live Peacefully” seeks to preach peace and unite Ghanaians of all religious persuasions before, during, and after the upcoming December 7th election.



The launch of the program brought together stakeholders of the nation, religious leaders from both Christian and Muslim backgrounds, security analysts among others to deliberate on how they can help ensure peace during the elections.



Speaking at the launch, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose called for the need to continue to maintain harmony between people of different religions in the country.



He said the meeting was very important, especially after observing the violence between the youth and amongst some political parties during the recent voters registration exercise.



Dr. Cyril Fayose said their violence could put the nation at a standstill after the elections and therefore the need for such peaceful programs to resolve the issues at stake.



“What we have set out to achieve will enhance unity and ensure a peaceful electoral process,” he said.



A Board Member of The Light Foundation TLF, Humu Fatau Bawa Yusif expressed hope that we can all contribute in various ways to ensure peaceful elections.



She entreated all to preach peace to ensure there is peace before, during, and after the December 7th elections.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu also noted that God has been good to us as a nation by giving us peace and ensuring a stable country, adding therefore that we as Ghanaians must thank God for the peace we enjoy.



He urged Ghanaians to desist from violent talks or engagements that will bring violence during the elections.



“If we engage in violence, it means we have not given regards to the peace we have enjoyed in this country. As Ghanaians, we must proclaim to the world that we are a people given peace by God,” he said.



Alhaji Amidu Ibrahim Tanko, the CEO of Star Ghana said Ghanaians must challenge themselves to achieve what we already have as a nation.



He said the foundation is supporting 28 organizations to undertake actions that would contribute to peaceful and credible elections.



He noticed that whenever there is any mention of violence, 8 or 7 involve the youth in Muslim communities, saying that it stains the image of the community.



He, therefore, urged Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used to engage in violence during the election.



Rev. Seth John Acquaye, a Leader at World Vision Ghana said no nation can thrive without peace, therefore the need to address the issue of sustainable peace for our national existence and development.

