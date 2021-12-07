Release Partey for AFCON now - Arsenal fans demand after poor Everton display

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Everton defeat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park



Thomas Partey's admits poor form for Arsenal



Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches



Arsenal fans were left incensed by Thomas Partey’s display in their 1-2 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on Monday, December 6, 2021.



The Ghanaian midfielder struggled again, giving away balls and committing some infringement against his club.



Per the numbers, Partey committed more fouls (3) and lost more duels (9) than any other Arsenal player on the night. Meanwhile, he managed to achieve 86% accurate passes with 94 touches.



The 27-year-old has been struggling since returning from injury in November and in a recent interview admitted to not being at his very best.



“Personally, I would say five or six [out of 10] but with the marks of the people outside, I’d give myself a four, because there are moments in the game where I can be really hurting the other team but there are also moments, because I’m not yet adapted to the Premier League, where maybe I allow myself to lose focus and that’s when everything goes down,” Partey said on Sky Sports.



He added: “From the start [of the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this.



“At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end, I will get the results.”



On Twitter, some Arsenal fans had a go at him for putting up another underwhelming performance at Goodison Park.



Read some posts below





Partey Full Time highlights. ????????????????????????????. Took forever to find this video. pic.twitter.com/0kyyqoN2RT — Saddam (@Saddam_KE) December 7, 2021

Partey when asked to play 2 games in a row. ????????????pic.twitter.com/RivksYzCPT — Saddam (@Saddam_KE) December 7, 2021

Partey's ball about to land in Accra, Ghana this morning ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/iytTAargMb — Collins Arap BETT (@CollinsBriche) December 7, 2021

I hear partey's bro in ghana did not have a ball,so Partey decided to do the ting.... pic.twitter.com/VRnvZ7Ubvu — ????Vibes⚪Inshallah⚫ (@It_Is_Hiram) December 7, 2021

One problem I noticed today was that our build of 3-1 caused Partey to get overrun… this could easily be solved with tomiyasu tucking in to form a 2 with Partey, like city with Walker pic.twitter.com/R8S1BTQUl6 — ‼️ (@Tactico_WB) December 7, 2021

“Partey is world class” - Noel pic.twitter.com/4yXl050Qwi — AFCON VOLT (@NbaVolt) December 7, 2021

Three things I would ask Mikel; 1. Why after MOM performances did you drop both Sambi and AMN? 2. What is with the sudden infatuation with Eddie, especially after turning down a new contract? 3. Why do you persist with an extremely underperforming Thomas Partey? — The Bald Gooner (@TheBaldGooner) December 7, 2021