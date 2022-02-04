Reject invitations from Ghana – Charles Taylor to players abroad

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Ghana fail to win AFCON after 40 years



GFA sack Milovan Rajevac



Comoros eliminate Ghana from 2021 AFCON



Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has urged Ghanaian players born abroad to decline Black Stars call-up if they will get the chance to play for their host countries.



The Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders are pushing hard to get some talented Ghanaian players who were born in Europe to switch allegiance from their host countries to represent Ghana at the intentional level.



But Charles Taylor has advised these players from switching allegiance from their host country to play for the Black Stars on the international stage.



According to the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko legend, the structures and systems in the country do not create a conducive atmosphere for players in the diaspora when they come to play for the Black Stars.



“Let’s ask ourselves why these players don’t want to come and play for the Black Stars. “Maybe they have seen something because whatever has happened to someone might happen to them.



“I have said that, players abroad should not hesitate to switch allegiance away from Ghana. “Ghana is a matter of a year [then you are off the scene],” Charles Taylor said as quoted by Africa-foot.com.



