Referees suffering from loss of concentration – Alex Kortey opens up on officiating

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kortey has reacted to the recent performance of referees in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Some club officials have raised concerns about the performance of some referees in the league.



Reacting to referees' performances, Alex Kortey refused to blame inexperience or incompetence for the below-par performance of referees.



He put the worrying performances down to loss of concentration, which he stressed needs to be assessed.



“I will not say they are inexperienced, incompetent or their performance is deliberate but sometimes when you ask the referees and their assistants they can’t even explain what’s happening to them.



“I think they are losing concentration and they must start to assess themselves,” he told Angel FM.