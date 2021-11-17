Referee was against us - South Africa coach Hugo Broos on Ghana defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos has accused referee, Maguette Ndiaye of unfair officiating in their defeat against Ghana on Sunday.



Broos said the referee was against his side as he assisted the Black Stars in securing the victory to seal progression to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



“...The game started and after 15 minutes, I went to my bench and said to my two assistants ‘forget it, forget it, Ghana will win this game,” he said in a SAFA Press conference on Wednesday.



“And in my career, there are those games that you think that the referee is against you,” he added.



South Africa needed a draw to confirm their place in the play-offs but lost the tight contest 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Ghana’s goal came via the penalty spot when Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye adjudged defender Rushine De Reuck to have fouled Daniel Amartey in the box. The penalty was converted brilliantly by captain Andre Ayew.



South Africa has made a formal complaint to FIFA, seeking a rematch and the referee banned.