Referee runs for his life after disallowing goal in Division One

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An assistant referee officiating a game in Ghana’s Division One League game had to run for his life after disallowing a goal by New Edubiase in their game against Bekwai Youth Academy.



In a keenly contested game in Zone 2 of the DOL, New Edubiase were awarded a corner kick.

The visitors took advantage and scored a goal from the kick but the linesman raised his flag to disallow the goal.



In a video which has gone viral, the President of New Edubiase United FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu invaded the pitch and chased the referee for ruling out the goal.



His move emboldened other members of New Edubiase contingent to also invade the pitch and sack the referee from the field.



The match had to be called off as a result of the chaos.



Watch video below



