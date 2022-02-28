You are here: HomeSports2022 02 28Article 1479743

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Referee runs for his life after disallowing goal in Division One

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Referee runs for his life play videoReferee runs for his life

GFA campaigns against hooliganism in football

GFA deploy military to guard 2 Division One League matches

Lil Win features for New Edubiase in MTN FA Cup

An assistant referee officiating a game in Ghana’s Division One League game had to run for his life after disallowing a goal by New Edubiase in their game against Bekwai Youth Academy.

In a keenly contested game in Zone 2 of the DOL, New Edubiase were awarded a corner kick.
The visitors took advantage and scored a goal from the kick but the linesman raised his flag to disallow the goal.

In a video which has gone viral, the President of New Edubiase United FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu invaded the pitch and chased the referee for ruling out the goal.

His move emboldened other members of New Edubiase contingent to also invade the pitch and sack the referee from the field.

The match had to be called off as a result of the chaos.

Watch video below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment