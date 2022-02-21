You are here: HomeSports2022 02 21Article 1473884

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Referee hailed for performance in Hearts vs Kotoko match

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has earned plaudits for his performance in the Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe was at the center of action for the epic Super Clash that saw Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko in their outstanding fixture.

With assistance from referee Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as linesmen, referee Rustum Senorgbe was able to officiate the game very well to the satisfaction of many.

Rustum Gameli who is a well-known radio presenter at Volta Premier FM in Ho was hailed by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] for his performance in the game.

Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.

In an appreciation tweet, SWAG said, “SWAG is truly proud and salutes you our dedicated member Rustum Senorgbe Gameli and your colleagues. Good officiating in the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Game on Sunday.”

Some other football fans who watched the game also took to social media to express their delight in Rustum Senorgbe’s performance.

Read some of the social media comments below