Referee hailed for performance in Hearts vs Kotoko match

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hearts draw 0-0 with Kotoko
Samuel Boadu rues missed chance against Kotoko
Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak performance
Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has earned plaudits for his performance in the Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
Rustum Gameli Senorgbe was at the center of action for the epic Super Clash that saw Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko in their outstanding fixture.
With assistance from referee Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as linesmen, referee Rustum Senorgbe was able to officiate the game very well to the satisfaction of many.
Rustum Gameli who is a well-known radio presenter at Volta Premier FM in Ho was hailed by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] for his performance in the game.
Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.
In an appreciation tweet, SWAG said, “SWAG is truly proud and salutes you our dedicated member Rustum Senorgbe Gameli and your colleagues. Good officiating in the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Game on Sunday.”
Some other football fans who watched the game also took to social media to express their delight in Rustum Senorgbe’s performance.
Read some of the social media comments below
SWAG is truly proud and salute you our dedicated member Rustum Senorgbe Gameli and your colleagues.— SPORTS WRITERS' ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (@SWAG_Ghana) February 21, 2022
Good officiating in the @HeartsOfOakGH and @AsanteKotoko_SC Game on Sunday.#HeartsKotoko #hearts pic.twitter.com/lUTG6CN3ue
You don’t want to be the referee in the #SuperClash || the job ain’t easy.— Mr_Benjämin II (@AngeloBenjy) February 20, 2022
Massive props to the referee. He was very solid and firm. For a young referee, that was promising. His linesmen, not so much #SuperClash— Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) February 20, 2022
Solid performance by 37 year old referee Rustum Senorgbe and his team.#SuperClash— Kwame Vlog (@benjideflowman) February 20, 2022
???? pic.twitter.com/JEKPkEA4Sa
The Morning after the #SuperClash.— Rustum Gameli Senorgbe (@MEGAMELIONE) February 21, 2022
Great thanks to this Team.#PeopleMatter #RusRefair #KeepMoving pic.twitter.com/QGR93nFSMu
Good outing from referee Rustum Gameli and his colleagues.— Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) February 20, 2022
How will you rate his performance today
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Asante Kotoko #DadaOlisehPhotos pic.twitter.com/SBoxJfvXqF
????️"You had a great game"— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) February 21, 2022
Guess that's what @MuntariOfficial is telling Referee Rustum Senorgbe.
Keep doing yourself and profession proud @MEGAMELIONE.#RusRefair pic.twitter.com/T1khJyWEdA
Unfazed, Unrivaled, Class—— Top tier referee— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) February 20, 2022
Rustum G. Senorgbe only became a Ghana Premier League referee in 2019 pic.twitter.com/yqkUSqAggY
I'll spare the center ref Rustum but for his line 2 Gilbert A Mensah, he was as bad as line 2 for the Lions-Medeama game. He must be given further training.— BERKO (@BerkoRich) February 21, 2022
Maybe, I've to pardon him because he holds my late dad's name.
The line 1, Papala was the best among the 4 refs.