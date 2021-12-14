Referee Daniel Nii Laryea makes final list for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been selected for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final tournament in Cameroon beginning 9 January 2022 to 6 February 2022.



Laryea is the only Ghanaian match official who made the final list for Africa's most prestigious football tournament.



The 34-year-old has vast experience in officiating having handled some top continental matches in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



Laryea has been in charge of some Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifications.



He last handled the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic in Mindelo on 13 November 2021.



Laryea was also the center man when Nigerien side US Gendarmerie played Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC in the CAF Champions League First Round in October.