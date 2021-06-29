Referee Daniel Laryea receives huge commendation for Super Clash officiating

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Retired Ghanaian Referee, G. K. Manu, has lauded referee Daniel Laryea's performance in the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The two giants faced off in a crucial and highly tensed Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The two went into the game level on points (53 each) and in contention for the league title with few remaining matches before the season climaxes.



There was also an attempt by Asante Kotoko to have his appointment revoked, although that move ended in futility.



However, during the game, Laryea displayed top-class refereeing to ensure that the game ended without any complaints.



His performance has subsequently drawn praise towards his end, with retired referee GK Manu adding his voice to the choruses of commendations.



“He hasn’t surprised me because we all know he is Ghana’s best referee. How well he’s done does not only draw praises for him but the entire Referees Association of Ghana,” GK Manu told Silver FM.



“I am highly impressed with his performance in the game. He has really made the refereeing fraternity proud,” he added.



“Now all the hullabaloo before the game will die a natural death. So far he’s proven he truly is Ghana’s number one and deserves to be a member of CAF’s top 18 referees,” he concluded.



