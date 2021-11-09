You are here: HomeSports2021 11 09Article 1397905

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

'Red-hot' Evelyn Badu targets two individual awards at CAFWCL

• Hasaacas Ladies beat AS Mande

• Evelyn Badu lead top scorer's chat

• Hasaacas Ladies lead Group A


Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu, has aimed at winning two individual awards at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League (CAFWCL).

Boadu is having a tournament to remember and thus has set sight on winning either the top scorer award or the best player of the tournament.

The Hasaacas Ladies talisman was on the scoresheet again as she hit a brace to propel the Hasmal girls to a 3-0 win over AS Mande on Monday, November 8.

Her two goals take her tally to four goals in two games and also lead the top scorer's chart for the maiden edition of the tournament.

“I want to be the top scorer or best player of the tournament, above all helping my team win the ultimate,” she said while engaging the club's media.

Evelyn Boadu also walked away with the woman-of-the-match award, her second at the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies lead Group A with 6 points and will play Egyptian side Wadi Degla for their last group stage game.

