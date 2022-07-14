Red Star Belgrade coach satisfied with Osman Bukari's performance in league debut

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red Stars Belgrade coach Dejan Stanković was satisfied with the performance of Ghana winger Osman Bukari in his debut game in the Serbian league against Radnicki.



The former Nantes winger scored on his debut as Red Star Belgrade thrashed Radnicki 4-0 in the season opener.



Osman Bukari was handed his first start by coach Stankovic and he scored in the 47th minute in the second half.



Stankovic after the game commended the performance of his new players Osman Bukari and Kangwa and indicated there was still more room for improvement.



"I can't in 15, 20 days two new elements in extremely important positions in the team to be fully introduced to the game and automatisms. I am satisfied, each of them showed their quality.



"Bukari speed and 1 on 1 game, but he will have to improve defensively. As for Kangwa, the field is full of him, he is extremely strong on the ball, he scored a goal, but there are tactical demands that can be better.



"It cannot be solved in 15, 20 days, but we have long weeks between games and time to correct ourselves and be better as time goes on," Stanković believes.







