Rebecca Akufo-Addo raises GH₵1.2 million for women’s football development

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has described the launch of the First Lady’s females Cup competition as a historic feat that ushers Ghana into a new era in terms of women’s football development.



Speaking at a launch ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the first lady described the competition as the female version of the Ghana League Clubs Association's (GHALCA) Presidents Cup.



“Today is historic, we are gathered here to launch the Firsts Lady’s Cup. This cup competition is the women’s version of the President’s Cup. It ushers in a new era for women’s football in Ghana. It also recognizes the importance of shinning the spotlight on women’s football in giving it the necessary push, after all our women have given us enough to believe that given the needed support, they can bring glory to Ghana.



“It is therefore an honour to address you all at the launch of the maiden First Lady’s Cup to be played in Accra on December 10, 2021. Permit me to make reference to the first-ever CAF Women’s Football Strategy which aims to shape the future of the women’s game with the theme: “It’s Time, It’s now.” I believe it is time for us in Ghana to actively develop and promote women’s football and there is no better time than now,” the first lady stated.



The first lady at the event thus announced plans for the establishment of the first Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa.



According to the first lady, the school which is to be constructed in Ghana will lead to the training of coaches and technical staff as a means of upgrade in the capacity of women’s football.



“I hope together with the help of other stakeholders we will advance the empowerment the girl child and women in Ghana through soccer. I have been made aware of the many challenges facing women’s football in Ghana including the low renumeration of the players, poor infrastructure, lack of equipment, transport and inadequate women personnel in the various teams.



“As stated in the launch invitation this event shall among other things solicit the support of all Ghanaians for the establishment of the first Women’s School of Soccer Center of Excellence in West Africa. This school will train women coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the footballing industry. I am looking forward to the day when the dugout will be full of women in the footballing industry. I am looking forward to the day when the dugout will be fully filled with women with a woman as the head coach in women’s matches. But if we must build women’s football, we must start building a solid foundation,” she said.





At the event, a total donation of some GH₵1,250,000 was raised for women’s football development in the country.



The amount which among other things is to be used to establish the school and organize the maiden edition of the First Lady’s Cup was realized through the fundraising efforts of the first lady who made a seed donation of GH₵50,000.







