Rebecca Akufo-Addo pledges first women’s School of Soccer Excellence

The first-ever First Lady’s Cup has been launched at the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana today, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Accra.



The annual event is expected to honour the spouse of sitting Presidents and this year is Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo- wife of President Nana Akufo Addo.



The club’s welfare body formalised the maiden edition of the tournament to honour the distinguished First Lady of the West African nation months ago.



Speaking at the ceremony the First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo described the initiative as historic saying it is the women’s version of the President’s cup.



The First Lady’s Cup is an innovation from Primeval in association with the Ghana League Clubs Association.



She told the gathering that the cup competition dashes in a new era of women’s football in Ghana and also recognizes the importance of shining the spotlight on women’s football.



She said women’s must be given the needed support, and they could bring glory to Ghana.



To her, it was about time we actively promoted women’s football, and there is no better time than now.



She reiterated her pledge to offer her support for women’s football, adding she would work with other stakeholders to encourage and promote the girl child through soccer.



The First Lady said she had been made aware of the challenges confronting women’s football including low remuneration, poor infrastructure, lack of equipment and transport and inadequate women personnel.



She disclosed Ghana would soon get its first Women’s School of Soccer Excellence.



The school, she added, would train women coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the football industry.



In promoting women’s football, we must start with a solid foundation, the First Lady stated.



On her part, the head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe expressed gratitude to the First Lady for opening her doors to allow them deliberate on the challenges confronting women’s football.



She lamented the poor infrastructure for women’s football, highlighting the poor pitches in Ghana.



The coach said they also lack camping facilities and are forced to share facilities with their male counterparts.