BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Reasons why EFCC want bankers to submit dia asset declaration form

Di chairman of di EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa

Di chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes commission for Nigeria, Abdulrasheed Bawa, say from June 1, 2021 all bankers for di kontri go need to present dia asset declaration form.



Oga Bawa say di commission take dis decision sake of di role wey bankers dey play for di fight against corruption.



"We know say di plan of criminals for every financial crime na to get access to di funds wey he or she use mago-mago take get, and we dey worried about di roles wey financial institutions dey play." Na wetin oga Bawa tok.



E explain say dem go ask bankers to declare dia assets and di commission go ensure say all employees for di kontri banking industry obey dis order.



"God willing, we hope say all financial institutions, particularly di bankers go declare dia assets according to di law. Di law wey im dey tok na di (Declaration of Assets) Act," na wetin im add put.



Na dis year President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Oga Bawa to replace Ibrahim Magu wey bin dey act as di Chairmo of Nigerian anti-corruption police since 2015 before di president remove am.