Reason why Valencia pulled out of move to sign Mubarak Wakaso revealed

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana.com has learned that Spanish La Liga outfit, Valencia pulled out of the move to sign Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso due to concerns over his fitness.



In the European winter transfer window, the Spanish club was keen on strengthening its midfield for the second round of the 2021/22 league campaign.



Having monitored the market, the club resolved to sign Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.



At the time, the player was in the camp of the Ghana national team preparing for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Unfortunately due to an injury that he was carrying, the former Deportivo Alaves man did not have the chance to play for the Black Stars as the team exited at the end of the group phase of the tournament.



Uncertain when Wakaso will recover from his injury, Valencia decided that the best decision was to move on and waive the chance to sign the player.



Since that time, Mubarak Wakaso is yet to feature for any club.