Real vs Liverpool: City vs Dortmund, Bayern vs PSG & Porto vs Chelsea, all you need sabi about di Champions league matches

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Di biggest football club go return dis week for di quarter- final stage.



And two of di most successful clubs for Europe go jam each oda for di quarter-finals for di Uefa Champions League on Tuesday 6 April 2021.



Real Madrid go dey hope to get di same result like dia 2018 final victory against Liverpool.



Di first leg go happun for di Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano stadium for Madrid, kick off na 8pm Nigerian time.



Facts about Real Madrid vs Liverpool



Dis two sides don meet two times for European Cup finals, Liverpool win for 1981 decider for Paris - di teams first fixture - and Madrid claim dia 13th title, and third in a row, for Kyiv in 2018.



Madrid record for two-legged knockout ties against English clubs na W8 L5; dem bin don win three in a row before Manchester City defeat dem last season.



Dis na Madrid 17th appearance for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals



Liverpool don win 11 of dia previous 15 European Cup quarter-finals:



Liverpool don win only two of dia last 12 fixtures against Spanish clubs (D2 L8) -sequence wey also include 3-1 loss under Klopp for di 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Sevilla and di 2018 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.



Di head to head meeting between Real Madrid and Liverpool favour di Reds dem get three wins to Madrid one.



Dis two clubs get 19 European Cups between them.



Man City vs Dortmund



Manchester City latest attempt to go beyond di quarter-finals go continue against Dortmund, wey dey di last eight for di first time since 2017.



Na Tuesday dem go play each oda by 8pm for City of Manchester stadium for Manchester, UK.



Facts about Man City vs Dortmund



Dortmund get better head to head record pass Manchester City.



Fot di two times wey dem don face each oda Dortmund don win one and draw di oda game.



Dis na City fourth successive quarter-finals but their last three campaigns bin all end for dis stage.



Dortmund, meanwhile, don lose their last two UEFA Champions League quarter-finals but overall dem don succeed in di last eight three times out of six.



But Dortmund don lose their last five games against Premier League opponents.



Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain



Dis na rematch of last season UEFA Champions League final for di 2020/21 quarter-finals, wey di holders Bayern go face Paris Saint-Germain for Munich first leg.



Na Wednesday dis game go shele by 8pm.



Facts about Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain



All eight of di teams' matches before last season final don come for UEFA Champions League group stage - and all but one of those matches na di team wey dey home win.



Overall, despite last season final defeat, PSG get upper hand wit five wins to Bayern four.



Bayern European Cup quarter-final record na W20 L10:



Dis na PSG seventh appearance for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, dia record na W2 L4:



Porto vs Chelsea



Porto and Chelsea don become familiar rivals for UEFA Champions League ova di past two decades and di two teams dey look to end dia long wait for semi-final appearance as they meet for di first leg of their quarter-final tie.



Dis match go happun on Wednesday by 8pm and na Spain dem go play di match for Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium for Seville.



Facts about Porto vs Chelsea



Chelsea don won five of di sides eight previous meetings, all for UEFA Champions League, although when di two teams last for 2015/16 group stage, each of dem recorded home victory.



Porto record for European Cup quarter-finals na W2 L6 meanwhile Chelsea record for European Cup quarter-finals na W7 L2.



