Real change starts from your home - Bridget Otoo tackles former GFA NC boss over African youth aspirations

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has ‘tackled’ the President of the defunct Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association Dr Kofi Amoah, urging him to inspire persons in his close circle.



Dr Kofi Amoah in a Tweet disclosed his aspirations of correcting the mistakes of his generation by ‘encouraging and motivating the youth to make better decisions.



The chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations believes his idea will help turn the tides and make Africa great.



“I tweet to inform, encourage n motivate the Youth with the hope that “their” Africa will be much better than the Africa of tidy. Even tho my generation failed to impact Africa’s post-independence fortunes, we can share our experiences n ideas. We must not be silent, we must help!, he tweeted.



But in a quoted reply, Bridget Otoo encouraged Dr Kofi Amoah to begin the inspiration journey with people close to him.



She expressed the belief that the renowned economist could achieve his African if he starts the project with people in his ‘immediate environment.



“Real change starts from the home, your immediate environment. I hope you inspire the people closest to you. They can help you sell your dream to making Africa better,” she tweeted.



Dr Kofi Amoah is often credited as the brain behind Ghana’s successful hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations as he was the chair of the LOC.



When Ghana football was ground to halt by the Anas Aremeyaw’s Number12 documentary, Dr Kofi Amoah the president of a committee set up jointly by the government and FIFA to steer the affairs of Ghana football.



The committee after more than a year of restructuring Ghana football handed over to Kurt Okraku who was elected by the football fraternity on October 25, 2019.



