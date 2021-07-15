Real Valladolid snap Ghanaian teen Eugene Adjei Frimpong

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spanish side Real Valladolid have signed Ghanaian teenager Eugene Adjei Frimpong.



The 18-year-old becomes the latest product from the African Talent Football Academy led by Fran Castaño.



The youngster will feature for the side's youth team in a bid to continue with his development.



The Ghana Under-20 midfielder is touted as the new biggest import for the Spanish side following the breakthrough performance of compatriot Mohammed Salisu.



He gave up the opportunity to play for Ghana's Under-20 team at the African Youth Championship to secure a move to the European side.



He could be drafted into the senior team if he impresses with the side's developmental squad.



African Football Talent boss Fran Castaño has been drooling over the talent of the young Ghanaian.



“He has a lot of quality to play with the ball. Good long passes, between the lines, last pass, good shot.” he said.



He is versatile and could play as left-back or winger.